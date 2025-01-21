Vice President Warns of Demographic Disruption Threat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a warning about the dangers posed by 'demographic disruption' to nationalism, stressing the need for collective action against changes in the 'organic demography.' Speaking at an 'Ideas for building Better Bharat' interaction with students from prominent educational institutes, Dhankhar underscored illegal migration's significant threat.

Addressing students from the NIT Raipur, IIM Raipur, and IIT Bhilai during the event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, he expressed concern over attempts to alter demography through allurements. Dhankhar stated that demographic shifts aimed at destabilizing democracy are alarming and need to be addressed urgently.

Highlighting the effects of illegal migration, he pointed to its overwhelming impact on resources like employment, health, and education. Dhankhar urged that resolving the issue, now an 'unmanageable dimension,' cannot be postponed as it increasingly strains the nation's economy and sectors.

