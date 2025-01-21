Left Menu

Vice President Warns of Demographic Disruption Threat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted 'demographic disruption' as a major threat to nationalism, urging joint efforts against changes in 'organic demography' via allurements. Speaking at an event with students from NIT Raipur, IIM Raipur, and IIT Bhilai, he emphasized the issues of illegal migration and its impacts on national resources.

Updated: 21-01-2025 20:22 IST
Addressing students from the NIT Raipur, IIM Raipur, and IIT Bhilai during the event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, he expressed concern over attempts to alter demography through allurements. Dhankhar stated that demographic shifts aimed at destabilizing democracy are alarming and need to be addressed urgently.

Addressing students from the NIT Raipur, IIM Raipur, and IIT Bhilai during the event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, he expressed concern over attempts to alter demography through allurements. Dhankhar stated that demographic shifts aimed at destabilizing democracy are alarming and need to be addressed urgently.

Highlighting the effects of illegal migration, he pointed to its overwhelming impact on resources like employment, health, and education. Dhankhar urged that resolving the issue, now an 'unmanageable dimension,' cannot be postponed as it increasingly strains the nation's economy and sectors.

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

