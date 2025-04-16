Left Menu

US Vice President Vance's India Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance, with his wife Usha and children, will visit India from April 21 to 24 for discussions with PM Modi on a proposed trade pact and strengthening India-US relations. Amid Trump's tariffs causing global tensions, Vance will also visit cultural sites and engage in diplomatic talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:08 IST
US Vice President Vance's India Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are set to embark on a pivotal four-day visit to India, beginning April 21. This diplomatic mission, announced by both the US and Indian sides, aims to address key issues surrounding a potential bilateral trade agreement.

The focus of Vance's visit will be on fostering stronger India-US ties against the backdrop of global concerns over President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have disrupted international trade dynamics. Key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to revolve around market access and supply chain matters.

Aside from strategic talks, the visit entails cultural engagements, including visits to historic sites like the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal. This tour forms part of a broader effort to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025