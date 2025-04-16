US Vice President Vance's India Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are set to embark on a pivotal four-day visit to India, beginning April 21. This diplomatic mission, announced by both the US and Indian sides, aims to address key issues surrounding a potential bilateral trade agreement.

The focus of Vance's visit will be on fostering stronger India-US ties against the backdrop of global concerns over President Donald Trump's tariffs, which have disrupted international trade dynamics. Key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to revolve around market access and supply chain matters.

Aside from strategic talks, the visit entails cultural engagements, including visits to historic sites like the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal. This tour forms part of a broader effort to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)