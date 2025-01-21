NIA Cracks Down on PFI Linked Murders: Ateeq Ahmed Arrested
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Ateeq Ahmed, the 21st suspect in the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. The incident, allegedly orchestrated by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in 2022, was part of a campaign to instigate terror and communal discord.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Ateeq Ahmed in connection with the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. Officials confirmed that Ahmed is the 21st individual apprehended in this case.
Allegations suggest that Ahmed aided Mustafa Paichar, identified as the primary conspirator, in evading capture. Paichar, considered a master trainer within the PFI, reportedly planned and carried out Nettaru's murder.
The NIA, having taken over from Karnataka Police, continues to investigate and pursue the remaining suspects linked to this attack, believed to further the PFI's goal of spreading fear and communal tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
