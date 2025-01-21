Major Drug Bust in Jaipur: Narcotics Control Bureau Nabs Key Suspect

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing battle against drug trafficking, seizing tablets and capsules worth Rs 14 lakh in Jaipur.

The raid was carried out at Agarwal Medical and General Store in Nawal Vihar following a complaint received through the Manas portal. Strategic intelligence gathering led to the successful bust.

NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni confirmed the seizure amounted to 3,552 narcotic tablets and capsules. The bureau arrested Nawal Kishor Kumawat, who is currently being questioned to determine the source of the drugs and to gather information on the network involved in narcotics smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)