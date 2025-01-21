Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Jaipur: Narcotics Control Bureau Nabs Key Suspect

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a significant operation in Jaipur, seizing narcotic tablets and capsules worth Rs 14 lakh. Following a complaint, authorities raided Agarwal Medical and General Store and arrested Nawal Kishor Kumawat. An investigation is underway to uncover more information about the local narcotics network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:13 IST
Major Drug Bust in Jaipur: Narcotics Control Bureau Nabs Key Suspect
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing battle against drug trafficking, seizing tablets and capsules worth Rs 14 lakh in Jaipur.

The raid was carried out at Agarwal Medical and General Store in Nawal Vihar following a complaint received through the Manas portal. Strategic intelligence gathering led to the successful bust.

NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni confirmed the seizure amounted to 3,552 narcotic tablets and capsules. The bureau arrested Nawal Kishor Kumawat, who is currently being questioned to determine the source of the drugs and to gather information on the network involved in narcotics smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025