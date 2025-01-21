Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and al-Sisi's Strategic Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conducted a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, reported by the Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed ongoing collaborative projects between Russia and Egypt, highlighting their strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on current situations in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This conversation underscores the significance of Russia-Egypt relations, particularly in areas of mutual interest and geopolitical concern, as the two nations navigate complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)