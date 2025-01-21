Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and al-Sisi's Strategic Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The discussions revolved around collaborative projects between Russia and Egypt, and addressed issues in the Middle East and Ukraine, as reported by TASS, a Russian state news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has conducted a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, reported by the Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday.
The leaders discussed ongoing collaborative projects between Russia and Egypt, highlighting their strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on current situations in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This conversation underscores the significance of Russia-Egypt relations, particularly in areas of mutual interest and geopolitical concern, as the two nations navigate complex regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- al-Sisi
- Russia
- Egypt
- Middle East
- Ukraine
- TASS
- phone call
- diplomacy
- geopolitics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension in Eastern Ukraine: A New Front in the Conflict
Battlefield Alignments: Russia's Gains and Ukraine's Strategic Holds
Tensions Surge as Ukraine Launches Offensive in Kursk
Rising Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Battle for Strategic Gains
Eastern Ukraine Battlefield Shifts as Conflict Intensifies with Russian Gains