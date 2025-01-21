Trial Sparks Tensions Over 'Neocolonial' Repression in Martinique

Rodrigue Petitot, a prominent protest leader in Martinique, recently faced trial amid claims of 'neocolonial' repression. Accused of trespassing on state property during last year's cost-of-living demonstrations, Petitot's supporters argue that the legal action represents a heavy-handed attempt to silence dissent in France's overseas territories.

Petitot, who led the movement known as 'Le R', is alleged to have intruded on the Martinique governor's residence with other activists during a meeting with the Overseas Territories Minister. They assert that their aim was merely to discuss pressing local economic issues. Red-shirted supporters rallied outside the tribunal during the two-day hearing, emphasizing the case's political weight.

Critics cite ongoing socio-economic disparities that mar the French Caribbean island, with Petitot's actions seen as part of a broader narrative of suppression of social movements in colonial territories. While Petitot faces legal consequences, his trial casts a spotlight on rising tensions and demands for economic justice in Martinique.

