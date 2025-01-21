Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Achieve Critical Success

In a significant operation against Naxal insurgency, security forces eliminated fourteen Naxals, including a top leader, at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The deceased leader, identified as Ramachandra Reddy alias Jairam, was part of the CPI (Maoist) central committee and had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the operation as a 'mighty blow to Naxalism,' reaffirming the government's commitment to eradicating the insurgency. This operation, involving joint efforts from CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police, resulted in the recovery of significant weapons and ammunition.

The encounter, which continues with intermittent exchanges, followed intelligence reports of Maoists in the region. The operation has propelled both Chhattisgarh and Odisha police towards their goal of a Naxal-free state by 2026, with further details expected soon.

