Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Achieve Critical Success

Fourteen Naxals, including a key CPI (Maoist) leader with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation by central and state police forces at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation aims to eliminate the Naxal threat from India, with significant arms seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against Naxal insurgency, security forces eliminated fourteen Naxals, including a top leader, at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The deceased leader, identified as Ramachandra Reddy alias Jairam, was part of the CPI (Maoist) central committee and had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the operation as a 'mighty blow to Naxalism,' reaffirming the government's commitment to eradicating the insurgency. This operation, involving joint efforts from CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police, resulted in the recovery of significant weapons and ammunition.

The encounter, which continues with intermittent exchanges, followed intelligence reports of Maoists in the region. The operation has propelled both Chhattisgarh and Odisha police towards their goal of a Naxal-free state by 2026, with further details expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

