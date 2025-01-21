Left Menu

Scandal in the Cells: Kerala's Unauthorised Prison Visitations

The Kerala government has suspended two senior police officers for allegedly allowing unauthorized visitations to jeweller-businessman Boby Chemmanur in jail. Following a report from the Deputy Inspector General and confirmation from official sources, the suspension is linked to this breach, although the order doesn't specifically mention the incident.

In a significant administrative move, the Kerala government has suspended two high-ranking police officers after unauthorized visitors reportedly met jeweller-businessman Boby Chemmanur in the Ernakulam district jail earlier this month.

The incident is said to have occurred on January 10, shortly after Chemmanur was detained over a sexual harassment allegation by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. Subsequently, a suspension order was issued by the Home Department against Central Zone Jail Deputy Inspector General P Ajayakumar and Ernakulam District Jail Superintendent Raju Abraham.

The action follows an internal report submitted by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Vinod Kumar M K, alongside a recommendation from the Director General of Prisons and Correction Services. While the written order omits explicit details regarding the unauthorised entry, state officials confirmed the reasoning to the media, distributed through the Chief Minister's Office.

