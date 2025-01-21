Tragic Clash: Constable Fatally Run Over in No-Entry Zone

A tragic incident unfolded in Dausa district when a head constable was run over by a truck in a no-entry zone on Tuesday.

The offending vehicle's driver fled the scene, abandoning the truck two kilometers away. Officials confirmed the truck has been seized as investigations continue.

The head constable, Prasadi Lal Bairwa, attempted to halt the truck, which violated the no-entry rule, resulting in his death. Authorities are awaiting a family report before registering a case.

