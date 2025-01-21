Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Constable Fatally Run Over in No-Entry Zone

A head constable, Prasadi Lal Bairwa, was fatally run over by a truck in Dausa district's no-entry zone. The truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle two kilometers away. Police have seized the truck, and the incident is under investigation, with the constable's body handed to the family post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:52 IST
Tragic Clash: Constable Fatally Run Over in No-Entry Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Dausa district when a head constable was run over by a truck in a no-entry zone on Tuesday.

The offending vehicle's driver fled the scene, abandoning the truck two kilometers away. Officials confirmed the truck has been seized as investigations continue.

The head constable, Prasadi Lal Bairwa, attempted to halt the truck, which violated the no-entry rule, resulting in his death. Authorities are awaiting a family report before registering a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025