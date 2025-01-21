Tragic Killing: Former Magistrate Murdered in Kasganj

In a shocking incident, former Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Kashyap was brutally murdered in his guest house in Kasganj district. The retired official, who was living alone, was found with severe head injuries, police reported on Tuesday.

Rajendra Kashyap, who served as ADM after being promoted from tehsildar, retired in 2016. After his retirement, he chose to reside in a guest house he built near his native village in Kasganj. His family, however, lives in Ghaziabad, with two of his children residing in the US and one daughter in Rampur, confirmed Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya.

The local police have promptly begun an investigation to apprehend the criminal, stating that the culprits will be brought to justice soon. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)