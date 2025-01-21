Left Menu

Tragic Killing: Former Magistrate Murdered in Kasganj

In Kasganj district, retired Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Kashyap was found murdered in his guest house. Promoted from tehsildar to ADM, Kashyap lived alone post-retirement. His family resides in Ghaziabad, with children in the US and Rampur. Police investigations are underway.

Etah(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:32 IST
In a shocking incident, former Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Kashyap was brutally murdered in his guest house in Kasganj district. The retired official, who was living alone, was found with severe head injuries, police reported on Tuesday.

Rajendra Kashyap, who served as ADM after being promoted from tehsildar, retired in 2016. After his retirement, he chose to reside in a guest house he built near his native village in Kasganj. His family, however, lives in Ghaziabad, with two of his children residing in the US and one daughter in Rampur, confirmed Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya.

The local police have promptly begun an investigation to apprehend the criminal, stating that the culprits will be brought to justice soon. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

