Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Young Bride's Dowry Death Sparks Outrage

A case of dowry death has been registered in Ghaziabad after Nazia, a 22-year-old woman, was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over insufficient dowry demands. Her family has filed charges against the absconding suspects, as police pursue arrests and probe the harrowing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:00 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Ghaziabad, police have lodged a dowry death case following the tragic demise of a 22-year-old woman named Nazia. The young bride was reportedly killed by her husband and in-laws, who absconded after the incident.

The Ghaziabad police have registered a case based on a complaint by Nazia's mother, Firdaus, who alleges her daughter's hanging was part of a campaign of harassment that began shortly after Nazia's marriage to Altaf a year ago. According to the complaint, the in-laws reportedly demanded a dowry of Rs 2 lakh for a motorcycle.

The authorities, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, have pledged to apprehend the suspects. Nazia's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue into this distressing case of domestic abuse leading to a young woman's death.

