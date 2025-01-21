Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Young Bride's Dowry Death Sparks Outrage

In a heart-wrenching incident in Ghaziabad, police have lodged a dowry death case following the tragic demise of a 22-year-old woman named Nazia. The young bride was reportedly killed by her husband and in-laws, who absconded after the incident.

The Ghaziabad police have registered a case based on a complaint by Nazia's mother, Firdaus, who alleges her daughter's hanging was part of a campaign of harassment that began shortly after Nazia's marriage to Altaf a year ago. According to the complaint, the in-laws reportedly demanded a dowry of Rs 2 lakh for a motorcycle.

The authorities, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, have pledged to apprehend the suspects. Nazia's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue into this distressing case of domestic abuse leading to a young woman's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)