Lesia Tsurenko's Battle with the WTA: Seeking Justice Amid 'Moral Abuse'

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has launched a legal battle against the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), alleging 'moral abuse' by an unnamed executive, which she claims led to panic attacks affecting her professional performance.

Tsurenko, vocal about her experiences since the Russian invasion, withdrew from a 2023 match citing a panic attack following a conversation regarding the WTA's response to the conflict. On Wednesday, she expressed that her pleas for protection were met with 'indifference and injustice,' resulting in a 'prolonged moral decline.'

In response to these allegations, the WTA has reiterated its strong support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's actions. Tsurenko stated the WTA Tour had become 'terrifying' and 'alien,' declaring her legal action as a necessity to defend her rights and combat such treatment in sports.

