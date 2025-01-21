Left Menu

Israel's Army Chief Resigns Over Historic Security Lapse

Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi has announced his resignation, assuming responsibility for the security failure on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on Israel. The resignation has sparked discussion about leadership accountability, amid calls for a state inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:50 IST
Israel's Army Chief Resigns Over Historic Security Lapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Herzi Halevi, Israel's army chief, announced his resignation effective March 6, citing responsibility for a significant security failure that occurred on October 7, 2023. Palestinian Hamas gunmen executed a cross-border attack from Gaza, leading to the deadliest day in Israel's history.

The leadership vacuum follows public anger and calls for an inquiry into the security breach, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages. Despite pressure, the government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted calls for a state inquiry.

The resignation has sparked discourse on leadership responsibility, with Halevi promising a transparent investigation. The military's top brass, including heads of the navy and air force, have been expected to follow suit amid widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025