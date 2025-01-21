Israel's Army Chief Resigns Over Historic Security Lapse
Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi has announced his resignation, assuming responsibility for the security failure on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on Israel. The resignation has sparked discussion about leadership accountability, amid calls for a state inquiry.
Herzi Halevi, Israel's army chief, announced his resignation effective March 6, citing responsibility for a significant security failure that occurred on October 7, 2023. Palestinian Hamas gunmen executed a cross-border attack from Gaza, leading to the deadliest day in Israel's history.
The leadership vacuum follows public anger and calls for an inquiry into the security breach, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages. Despite pressure, the government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted calls for a state inquiry.
The resignation has sparked discourse on leadership responsibility, with Halevi promising a transparent investigation. The military's top brass, including heads of the navy and air force, have been expected to follow suit amid widespread criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
