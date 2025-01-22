Ceasefire Boosts Israel's Credit Outlook Amid Fiscal Challenges

The recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza is poised to lower risks to Israel's public finances, potentially enhancing its sovereign credit rating, according to major credit agencies.

Adhering to the ceasefire could allow Israel to surpass expectations for its 2025 fiscal and economic performance. Fitch noted that this reduction in risk might reflect a broader decrease in credit risk across the Middle East.

Moody's emphasized the ceasefire's potential to avert conflict escalation involving Iran, thereby shielding global energy prices and supply chains from disruption in the Red Sea. The conflict's financial burden led to past downgrades in Israel's credit rating, but a sustainable ceasefire may alter this trajectory.

