Left Menu

Ceasefire Boosts Israel's Credit Outlook Amid Fiscal Challenges

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could enhance Israel's sovereign credit ratings by mitigating financial risks. If sustained, the truce may lead to improved fiscal performance by 2025. The deal could also alleviate regional tensions, especially involving Iran and Hezbollah, impacting energy prices and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:03 IST
Ceasefire Boosts Israel's Credit Outlook Amid Fiscal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza is poised to lower risks to Israel's public finances, potentially enhancing its sovereign credit rating, according to major credit agencies.

Adhering to the ceasefire could allow Israel to surpass expectations for its 2025 fiscal and economic performance. Fitch noted that this reduction in risk might reflect a broader decrease in credit risk across the Middle East.

Moody's emphasized the ceasefire's potential to avert conflict escalation involving Iran, thereby shielding global energy prices and supply chains from disruption in the Red Sea. The conflict's financial burden led to past downgrades in Israel's credit rating, but a sustainable ceasefire may alter this trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025