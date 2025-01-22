TikTok's Legal Tango: Navigating Trump's Order's Uncertainty

The executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown TikTok and tech companies into a legal labyrinth. Despite efforts to restore access, service providers like Google and Apple remain in a precarious position, grappling with potential financial liabilities amid the legal uncertainties introduced by the order.

This order seeks to delay the enforcement of a ban that Congress passed, which demanded the divestment of TikTok's parent company ByteDance. Legal scholars suggest the order offers scant security, as it doesn't bind the courts, and leaves room for potential changes or selective enforcement by the administration.

With a civil penalty of $5,000 per user, the stakes are high. Legal experts indicate even hypothetically, Congress could face uphill legal battles with any future lawsuits to enforce the law given its national security nuances. However, shareholders might have grounds to sue providers bypassing the ban per the executive order.

