Italy Releases Libyan Official Amid Legal Technicality

Italy has released Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior Libyan judicial police member, arrested on ICC war crimes accusations. Freed due to procedural oversight, his arrest was initially celebrated by human rights groups. This case highlights ongoing critiques of Italy's migrant policies with Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:26 IST
Italy has released a senior Libyan judicial police officer, Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, who was detained on war crimes charges following an ICC warrant. According to an interior ministry source, the release was due to a legal procedural oversight.

Detained in Turin after Interpol's tip-off, Habish's arrest was initially welcomed by human rights organizations, highlighting his management role at a Libyan migrant detention center linked to the Special Deterrence Force.

The case underscores criticism against Italy and EU's arrangements with Libya to stem migrant sea crossings, condemned by global human rights entities for enabling abuse in Libyan detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

