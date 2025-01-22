Italy Releases Libyan Official Amid Legal Technicality

Italy has released a senior Libyan judicial police officer, Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, who was detained on war crimes charges following an ICC warrant. According to an interior ministry source, the release was due to a legal procedural oversight.

Detained in Turin after Interpol's tip-off, Habish's arrest was initially welcomed by human rights organizations, highlighting his management role at a Libyan migrant detention center linked to the Special Deterrence Force.

The case underscores criticism against Italy and EU's arrangements with Libya to stem migrant sea crossings, condemned by global human rights entities for enabling abuse in Libyan detention centers.

