Judge Halts Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Legal Status

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to revoke the temporary legal status of thousands of migrants from several countries, citing an incorrect legal interpretation. The decision halts a plan that would have led to expedited deportation of approximately 450,000 individuals.

Updated: 11-04-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:15 IST
In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge on Thursday halted President Donald Trump's administration from revoking the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, based in Boston and appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued the order after determining that the Department of Homeland Security's decision was flawed.

Judge Talwani underscored that the statutory focus was on individuals who crossed the border illegally, not those granted parole. This interpretation challenges the administration's intent to subject approximately 450,000 migrants to expedited deportation starting April 24.

The judge's decision arrives amid ongoing legal battles sparked by the expansion of Trump's stringent immigration policies, with the latest action having been unveiled in a Federal Register notice last month.

