Hopeful Days Dawn in Gaza as Aid Trucks Roll In

Gaza is witnessing a significant influx of aid with nearly 900 trucks arriving, exceeding the initial target set in the ceasefire agreement. The United Nations reports growing hope among Palestinians as they begin looking toward the future, tackling road cleanup and resuming their daily lives.

Muhannad Hadi, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, expressed his delight, describing the scene as one of the happiest in his long career. Speaking from Jerusalem, Hadi noted the overwhelming desire among Palestinians to move beyond reliance on aid by returning to work and earning a living.

Despite minor reports of looting, the ceasefire is heralding a new chapter of recovery for Gaza. UN efforts focused on early recovery include cash-for-work programs aimed at clearing rubble, though logistical challenges and the need to restore essential infrastructure remain pressing concerns.

