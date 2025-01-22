Left Menu

Hopeful Days Dawn in Gaza as Aid Trucks Roll In

Nearly 900 aid trucks have entered Gaza amid a ceasefire, providing hope to locals. UN coordinator Muhannad Hadi reports rising optimism as Palestinians discuss rebuilding, education, and self-sufficiency. Despite minor looting, the focus is on restoring order and starting early recovery programs, starting with rubble removal.

Updated: 22-01-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:04 IST
Gaza is witnessing a significant influx of aid with nearly 900 trucks arriving, exceeding the initial target set in the ceasefire agreement. The United Nations reports growing hope among Palestinians as they begin looking toward the future, tackling road cleanup and resuming their daily lives.

Muhannad Hadi, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, expressed his delight, describing the scene as one of the happiest in his long career. Speaking from Jerusalem, Hadi noted the overwhelming desire among Palestinians to move beyond reliance on aid by returning to work and earning a living.

Despite minor reports of looting, the ceasefire is heralding a new chapter of recovery for Gaza. UN efforts focused on early recovery include cash-for-work programs aimed at clearing rubble, though logistical challenges and the need to restore essential infrastructure remain pressing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

