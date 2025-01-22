Left Menu

Quad Nations Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific

Australia, India, Japan, and the U.S. commit to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing their opposition to changing the status quo by force. The Quad nations plan regular meetings leading to a summit in India.

  • United States

In a significant geopolitical move, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This commitment came after the first Quad ministerial meeting held since the onset of President Donald Trump's administration.

The foreign ministers from the quartet released a joint statement highlighting their collective opposition to any unilateral efforts aimed at altering the status quo by coercion or force. This declaration underscores the strategic importance these countries place on cooperative security in the region.

Furthermore, the statement outlined plans for continued engagement among officials from the four nations. These discussions will be pivotal in shaping agendas for an upcoming leaders' summit, anticipated to take place in India. The regular meetings reflect an ongoing commitment to fostering stability and collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

