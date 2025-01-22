Strengthening Ties: Marco Rubio and S Jaishankar's Pivotal Meeting
Newly-appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his first meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, highlighted the Trump administration's commitment to enhancing US-India economic relations and addressing migration concerns. The meeting emphasized regional issues and the strengthening of ties in technology, defense, energy, and a free Indo-Pacific region.
In a notable diplomatic engagement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his inaugural meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, signaling a strong commitment from the Trump administration to fortify economic relations with India and tackle irregular migration issues. The conversation took place at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters not long after a Quad ministerial meeting.
During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to bolstering the India-US partnership. Their discussions spanned a variety of topics, with an emphasis on regional dynamics, emergent technologies, and defense cooperation, furthering the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Minister Jaishankar, who attended the meeting at the US government's invitation for President Donald Trump's inauguration, expressed optimism about future collaborations with Secretary Rubio in enhancing bilateral and strategic cooperation on regional and global matters.
