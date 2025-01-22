Left Menu

Arrests Over Social Media Comments Fuel Tensions Ahead of Maha Kumbh

Two men, including a journalist, were arrested for making objectionable comments on social media about the Maha Kumbh and Hindu deities. The comments triggered anger and led to stricter social media monitoring by police. The arrests follow accusations of intentional religious insult under the BNS Act.

Updated: 22-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:38 IST
In a rising climate of tension ahead of the Maha Kumbh, authorities have arrested two men for allegedly making inflammatory social media comments about the event and Hindu deities, police reported on Wednesday.

The arrests came on Tuesday evening after the comments incited anger within sections of the Hindu community, prompting police to enhance social media surveillance.

Kamran Alvi, who identifies as a journalist and runs a news portal, was apprehended after posting a controversial video, as confirmed by City Kotwali SHO, Alok Mani Tripathi. Additionally, Abhishek Kumar faced arrest for similar offenses, both now facing legal actions under the BNS Act.

