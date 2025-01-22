Left Menu

Unified Force to Counter Sahel Security Threats

A 5,000-strong joint military force from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali is set to deploy to address security issues in the Sahel region. This move follows a series of coups in the countries and severing ties with France and Western allies. The new force will operate independently across the territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:02 IST
Unified Force to Counter Sahel Security Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

A new joint military force of 5,000 troops from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali is poised for deployment in the central Sahel region, according to Niger's defense chief on state television. The announcement follows a series of coups in the region between 2020 and 2023, prompting the countries to form a cooperative pact called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Niger's Defence Minister, Salifou Mody, stated that the force would have its own air assets, equipment, and intelligence to operate across the three nations. This move comes after these countries withdrew from ECOWAS, seeking to tackle regional security challenges independently after severing ties with France and other Western allies.

The initiative aims to counter the growing violence fuelled by Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State. Around 2.6 million people were reported displaced within the region by the end of December, highlighting the urgent need for a collaborative security effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025