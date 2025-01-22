Unified Force to Counter Sahel Security Threats

A new joint military force of 5,000 troops from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali is poised for deployment in the central Sahel region, according to Niger's defense chief on state television. The announcement follows a series of coups in the region between 2020 and 2023, prompting the countries to form a cooperative pact called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Niger's Defence Minister, Salifou Mody, stated that the force would have its own air assets, equipment, and intelligence to operate across the three nations. This move comes after these countries withdrew from ECOWAS, seeking to tackle regional security challenges independently after severing ties with France and other Western allies.

The initiative aims to counter the growing violence fuelled by Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State. Around 2.6 million people were reported displaced within the region by the end of December, highlighting the urgent need for a collaborative security effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)