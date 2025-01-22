Palghar Police Showcase Stellar 87% Crime Detection Rate in 2024
The Palghar district police achieved an impressive 87% crime detection rate in 2024, with certain serious offenses like murder and dacoity reaching 100%. Despite this success in solving cases, the conviction rate in court remained low at 10%. Financial recoveries totaled Rs 14.34 crore.
- Country:
- India
In 2024, the Palghar district police demonstrated formidable efficiency, achieving an 87% crime detection rate. Notably, they recorded a full detection rate in categories such as murder, dacoity, and rape, according to Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.
During a press briefing at the district headquarters, Patil stated that out of 2,141 registered cases, 1,870 were successfully detected, marking a slight decrease compared to last year. Key achievements included solving 35 murder and 28 attempted murder cases, along with the resolution of all registered rape incidents.
Despite these successes, the conviction rate at the sessions court remained troublingly low, with only 10% of charges leading to convictions. Additionally, the police recovered Rs 14.34 crore from various financial crimes, against a total involvement of Rs. 20.20 crore in cheating cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar
- crime detection
- 2024
- murder
- dacoity
- police
- Rape
- financial crimes
- conviction
- Superintendent
ALSO READ
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree
Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student
Daring Encounter in Patna: Two Dacoits Killed, Policeman Injured
SC grants interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram on medical grounds till March 31 in 2013 rape case.
Barking Dispute Escalates: Police Register Case Against 10 Women in Barking Dog Brawl