Palghar Police Showcase Stellar 87% Crime Detection Rate in 2024

In 2024, the Palghar district police demonstrated formidable efficiency, achieving an 87% crime detection rate. Notably, they recorded a full detection rate in categories such as murder, dacoity, and rape, according to Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

During a press briefing at the district headquarters, Patil stated that out of 2,141 registered cases, 1,870 were successfully detected, marking a slight decrease compared to last year. Key achievements included solving 35 murder and 28 attempted murder cases, along with the resolution of all registered rape incidents.

Despite these successes, the conviction rate at the sessions court remained troublingly low, with only 10% of charges leading to convictions. Additionally, the police recovered Rs 14.34 crore from various financial crimes, against a total involvement of Rs. 20.20 crore in cheating cases.

