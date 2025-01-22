Illegal Immigrant with Weapon Arrested in Agartala

Authorities in Agartala have arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, identified as Samajpriya Chakma, with a sophisticated pistol, as reported by the local police on Wednesday.

Chakma, hailing from Bangladesh's Khagrachhari district, was apprehended from a rented house in Adarsha Palli. During the arrest, police seized Rs 2.21 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 25,000 in Bangladeshi money.

The arrest prompted a district-wide alert, intensifying security measures as Republic Day approaches, with special raids conducted and additional forces deployed across Agartala and along the Bangladesh border.

