Illegal Immigrant with Weapon Arrested in Agartala

An illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, Samajpriya Chakma, was arrested with a pistol in Agartala, Tripura. Seized items included Indian and Bangladeshi currency. He claimed to be an Indian and rented a house under false pretenses. Authorities heightened security measures as a precaution ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Authorities in Agartala have arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, identified as Samajpriya Chakma, with a sophisticated pistol, as reported by the local police on Wednesday.
Chakma, hailing from Bangladesh's Khagrachhari district, was apprehended from a rented house in Adarsha Palli. During the arrest, police seized Rs 2.21 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 25,000 in Bangladeshi money.
The arrest prompted a district-wide alert, intensifying security measures as Republic Day approaches, with special raids conducted and additional forces deployed across Agartala and along the Bangladesh border.
