Stalin Slams AIADMK for Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Woes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami over the state's fiscal issues, blaming AIADMK for turning Tamil Nadu into a revenue-deficit state. Despite the challenges and lack of central support, Stalin claimed the ruling DMK's commitment to development and welfare initiatives remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivaganga | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:06 IST
In a sharp rebuttal to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's fiscal criticism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held AIADMK accountable for converting Tamil Nadu into a revenue-deficit state under its previous regime.

Stalin underscored the ruling DMK's development efforts amid central government challenges and emphasized Tamil Nadu's resilience, citing the state's progress despite fiscal constraints and non-cooperation from the BJP-led Center.

Highlighting achievements, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and announced new projects for Sivaganga district while addressing ongoing collaborations and local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

