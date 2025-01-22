Stalin Slams AIADMK for Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Woes

In a sharp rebuttal to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's fiscal criticism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held AIADMK accountable for converting Tamil Nadu into a revenue-deficit state under its previous regime.

Stalin underscored the ruling DMK's development efforts amid central government challenges and emphasized Tamil Nadu's resilience, citing the state's progress despite fiscal constraints and non-cooperation from the BJP-led Center.

Highlighting achievements, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and announced new projects for Sivaganga district while addressing ongoing collaborations and local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)