Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans
Students at the University of Hyderabad protested against the state government's proposed development of land adjacent to their campus. Amidst political disputes between local parties, students demand preserving the land's ecosystem. Government officials assured legal ownership solutions, while opposing parties seek central intervention to protect the land.
- Country:
- India
Students at the University of Hyderabad intensified their protests on Tuesday against the Telangana government's proposed 400-acre land development plan, adding fuel to the ongoing political firestorm involving the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and BRS.
Amid heavy police presence, students gathered at the institution's main gate, denouncing the government's plans. Student unions, including the University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and ABVP, vowed to continue the indefinite protests, demanding the removal of police and heavy machinery from the site.
State officials like Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that no university land had been seized, promising to provide legal ownership. Meanwhile, BJP leaders sought central intervention to protect the ecologically sensitive land, alleging misleading campaigns by some parties to disrupt government efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Unity Amid Allegations of Internal BJP Support
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Revitalization and Unity at Congress Convention
Sonia Gandhi Calls for Strengthening MGNREGA Amid Allegations of BJP Undermining
Final Farewell to BJP Stalwart Debendra Pradhan in Odisha