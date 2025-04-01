Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans

Students at the University of Hyderabad intensified their protests on Tuesday against the Telangana government's proposed 400-acre land development plan, adding fuel to the ongoing political firestorm involving the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and BRS.

Amid heavy police presence, students gathered at the institution's main gate, denouncing the government's plans. Student unions, including the University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and ABVP, vowed to continue the indefinite protests, demanding the removal of police and heavy machinery from the site.

State officials like Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that no university land had been seized, promising to provide legal ownership. Meanwhile, BJP leaders sought central intervention to protect the ecologically sensitive land, alleging misleading campaigns by some parties to disrupt government efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)