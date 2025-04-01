Left Menu

Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans

Students at the University of Hyderabad protested against the state government's proposed development of land adjacent to their campus. Amidst political disputes between local parties, students demand preserving the land's ecosystem. Government officials assured legal ownership solutions, while opposing parties seek central intervention to protect the land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:29 IST
Campus Controversy: Hyderabad Students Unite Against Land Development Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Students at the University of Hyderabad intensified their protests on Tuesday against the Telangana government's proposed 400-acre land development plan, adding fuel to the ongoing political firestorm involving the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP, and BRS.

Amid heavy police presence, students gathered at the institution's main gate, denouncing the government's plans. Student unions, including the University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and ABVP, vowed to continue the indefinite protests, demanding the removal of police and heavy machinery from the site.

State officials like Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that no university land had been seized, promising to provide legal ownership. Meanwhile, BJP leaders sought central intervention to protect the ecologically sensitive land, alleging misleading campaigns by some parties to disrupt government efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025