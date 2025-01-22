Maharashtra Minister's Aide Remanded in Murder Case
Walmik Karad, a close aide to Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The murder was reportedly connected to an extortion attempt against an energy company in Beed district.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Maharashtra court has remanded Walmik Karad, who is linked to minister Dhananjay Munde, to a 14-day judicial custody. Karad faces charges related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch, amid allegations of an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously held Karad in custody under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, they chose not to extend his detention further, leading to his appearance via video link before the special court.
Santosh Deshmukh's murder has drawn significant attention, with allegations that his demise was due to his resistance against an extortion plan. The plan involved the extraction of Rs 2 crore from a local energy company. Karad allegedly was in communication with those who executed the murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Karad
- Dhananjay Munde
- MCOCA
- judicial custody
- SIT
- Deshmukh
- murder
- extortion
- energy company
ALSO READ
Biden Honors Resilience in New Orleans Post-Attack Visit
Trump's Ambitious Greenland Acquisition Proposal Raises Global Eyebrows
Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Acquisition of Core Diagnostics: A Growth-Driven Move
Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders
AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition