Maharashtra Minister's Aide Remanded in Murder Case

In a significant development, the Maharashtra court has remanded Walmik Karad, who is linked to minister Dhananjay Munde, to a 14-day judicial custody. Karad faces charges related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch, amid allegations of an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously held Karad in custody under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, they chose not to extend his detention further, leading to his appearance via video link before the special court.

Santosh Deshmukh's murder has drawn significant attention, with allegations that his demise was due to his resistance against an extortion plan. The plan involved the extraction of Rs 2 crore from a local energy company. Karad allegedly was in communication with those who executed the murder.

