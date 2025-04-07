Amit Shah's Kathua Visit: A Strategic Move Against Rising Terror Threats

In a move perceived as a strategic stance against rising terrorism threats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border region of Kathua has been described by BJP leader Sunil Sharma as critical. Shah's visit aims to address the burgeoning security issues along the volatile border with Pakistan.

Sharma emphasized the necessity of Shah's visit, citing the recent surge in terrorist activities. Although Shah did not directly address security matters in meetings, he collected vital feedback from local legislators, showcasing the importance of ground-level insights in shaping security strategy.

The visit also reignited political discussions, particularly with Sharma criticizing the National Conference's motion against the Waqf Amendment Bill as unconstitutional. Sharma questioned the jurisdiction of a Union Territory assembly in challenging a law sanctioned by Parliament, underlining Jammu and Kashmir's integral role in India.

