Justice for Victims: Chhattisgarh Court's Landmark Death Sentence

A court in Chhattisgarh has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing five men to death for the gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl and the killing of her two family members in 2021. The heinous crime, which occurred in Korba district, has deeply disturbed the collective conscience of society.

The Fast Track Special Court announced the sentences for Santram Manjhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram, and Anand Ram Panika, while a sixth accused, Umashankar Yadav, received a life sentence on medical grounds. Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Mishra described the act as perverted, heinous, brutal, and cowardly.

The court's decision reflects the widespread outrage and protests triggered by the incident, which involved the vulnerable Pahadi Korwa tribal community. The accused showed no remorse for their actions, leading the court to impose the death sentence to serve justice appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)