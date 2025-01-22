Left Menu

Prince Harry's Landmark Privacy Victory

Prince Harry has settled his privacy claim against News Group Newspapers, marking a significant legal victory. The publisher admitted unlawful actions by its tabloid, The Sun, including intruding into the private life of Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana. A substantial settlement was agreed upon.

Prince Harry has successfully settled his privacy claim against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), ending a contentious legal battle. NGN, the publisher of The Sun, for the first time admitted to unlawful activities, including intruding into the private life of the Duke of Sussex and his late mother, Princess Diana.

A source disclosed that the settlement involved an eight-figure sum, marking a considerable victory for Harry. The admission of wrongdoing comes after years of denial by NGN, which had faced similar accusations from former lawmaker Tom Watson. The trial was slated to begin imminently but was averted due to last-minute negotiations.

NGN offered a full apology to Harry and described the impact of its actions as severe. The settlement is part of a broader accountability push by Harry, who emphasized that his pursuit was not financially driven but aimed to ensure responsibility and transparency from media publishers.

