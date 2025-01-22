Bangladesh Court Clears Khaleda Zia of Sabotage Charges

In a significant judicial decision, Bangladesh's Additional District and Session Judge Court-2 of Cumilla has acquitted BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a sabotage case that dates back ten years.

Judge Afroza Jesmin ruled on Wednesday that there was no evidence against Zia, who is currently receiving medical treatment in London, according to the state-run BSS news agency. The court stated the case was founded on political motives and harassment.

The case implicated 32 individuals, including Zia, under the Special Powers Act of 1974, linked to a 2015 strike incident involving arson. Public Prosecutor Kaimul Haque Rinku noted that no specific evidence was unearthed against the former prime minister, resulting in her acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)