Operation Victory: Chhattisgarh's Bold Move Against Naxal Insurgency

In a significant operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district successfully conducted an encounter resulting in the death of 16 Naxalites. Among the dead was a top CPI (Maoist) leader. The operation involved central and state police forces and was prompted by intelligence inputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bodies of two additional Naxalites have been found in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district following a recent encounter between security forces and Maoists, raising the death toll to 16, according to local authorities.

The confrontation, a joint operation involving central and state police, took place near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. It successfully targeted a top CPI (Maoist) leader with substantial bounty.

Injuries were reported among security personnel, and a large cache of arms was recovered. This encounter is part of a series aimed at curbing Naxalite activity, with 42 Naxalites killed this year in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

