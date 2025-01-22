Operation Victory: Chhattisgarh's Bold Move Against Naxal Insurgency
In a significant operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district successfully conducted an encounter resulting in the death of 16 Naxalites. Among the dead was a top CPI (Maoist) leader. The operation involved central and state police forces and was prompted by intelligence inputs.
The bodies of two additional Naxalites have been found in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district following a recent encounter between security forces and Maoists, raising the death toll to 16, according to local authorities.
The confrontation, a joint operation involving central and state police, took place near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. It successfully targeted a top CPI (Maoist) leader with substantial bounty.
Injuries were reported among security personnel, and a large cache of arms was recovered. This encounter is part of a series aimed at curbing Naxalite activity, with 42 Naxalites killed this year in Chhattisgarh.
