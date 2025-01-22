Tragedy in Aschaffenburg: Knife Attack Leaves Two Dead

A man has been arrested following a tragic knife attack in a park in Aschaffenburg, Germany, which left two people dead, including a child, according to police reports.

The attack took place in Schoental park, a well-known English-style garden in the Bavarian city, at around 10:45 AM GMT. The suspect was apprehended at the scene, and police have stated that there are no additional suspects or threats to public safety.

Police utilized social media platform X to update the public on the situation, yet declined to provide any information on the identities of the victims at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)