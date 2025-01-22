Left Menu

Tragedy in Aschaffenburg: Knife Attack Leaves Two Dead

A knife attack in Aschaffenburg, Germany, resulted in two deaths, including a child's, according to police. The suspect was captured at Schoental park where the incident occurred. There are no further suspects, and police assure the public is not in danger while refusing to disclose victim identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A man has been arrested following a tragic knife attack in a park in Aschaffenburg, Germany, which left two people dead, including a child, according to police reports.

The attack took place in Schoental park, a well-known English-style garden in the Bavarian city, at around 10:45 AM GMT. The suspect was apprehended at the scene, and police have stated that there are no additional suspects or threats to public safety.

Police utilized social media platform X to update the public on the situation, yet declined to provide any information on the identities of the victims at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

