Crackdown on Deported Pakistanis Amid Human Trafficking Concerns

On Wednesday, Pakistan's immigration authorities launched an intensified crackdown on its nationals deported from various countries, following the return of 220 individuals in the past 48 hours.

Among those deported, 12 were arrested at Karachi airport after being sent back from countries including the USA, China, UAE, and others. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is closely monitoring airports for both departing and returning Pakistanis to combat human trafficking.

Concerns have risen due to human smugglers transporting Pakistanis to several African nations with the intent to smuggle them into Europe via road and sea. Recent incidents include 44 Pakistanis drowning off West Africa's coast, underlining the perilous journeys undertaken. The crackdown sees individuals returning from UAE and Turkiye after arrests for expired visas and other crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)