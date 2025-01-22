Northern Ireland's Poverty Divide: A Legal Challenge

A human rights organization is pursuing legal action against Northern Ireland's government for not meeting a long-standing requirement to formulate an anti-poverty strategy.

Despite the peace process commitments nearly two decades ago, poverty remains a persistent issue, particularly affecting Irish nationalist areas like West Belfast, where child poverty rates are high.

The Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) has initiated proceedings to push the regional administration towards action since governance resumed early in 2024. A hearing is set for January 31.

