Justice Department Cracks Down on Immigration Law Obstruction

The Justice Department is taking a firm stance on immigration law enforcement, instructing federal prosecutors to scrutinize state or local officials who hinder these efforts, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Authored by Emil Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, the memo reiterates the department's commitment to charging defendants with the most serious provable crimes, thereby aligning with traditional Republican principles and limiting prosecutorial discretion for lesser offenses.

This directive highlights a marked departure from the previous administration's policies, signaling a significant shift in prosecutorial priorities.

