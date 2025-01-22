Britain's Watchful Eye: Monitoring Russian Spy Ship near Key Infrastructure
Britain has monitored a Russian spy ship, Yantar, in the English Channel, reinforcing its response to covert Russian operations to protect undersea cables. Defence Minister John Healey announced the deployment of maritime patrols and AI systems to safeguard critical infrastructure, emphasizing the need for robust action against potential threats.
22-01-2025
Britain recently tracked a Russian spy ship, Yantar, in the English Channel. The government aims to bolster measures protecting undersea cables from covert operations by Russian vessels and aircraft.
Concerns over potential sabotage have risen following several outages in the Baltic Sea since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Defence minister John Healey outlined plans for increased surveillance and AI deployment to safeguard infrastructure, with new rules allowing Royal Navy ships to closely monitor suspicious activities.
