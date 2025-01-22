Clash in Bokaro: Security Forces Neutralize Maoist Threat
Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed, and one arrested with a Rs 15 lakh bounty during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. A large cache of arms was recovered. The crackdown aims to end Maoist activities in the area by March.
In a significant operation against Maoist insurgency, two rebels, including a woman, lost their lives during an intense shootout with security personnel in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. The operation was carried out based on intelligence regarding the movements of a high-profile squad planning a criminal act.
During the well-coordinated strike, a rebel carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh was apprehended. DGP Anurag Gupta reported the recovery of substantial weaponry, signaling a major win for the security forces. The encounter took place in dense forest terrain, showcasing the challenges faced by the authorities in executing such operations.
This crackdown is part of a broader strategy to eliminate Maoist presence in Jharkhand, once heavily affected by insurgent activities. With only a few districts still grappling with the threat, the state targets to mitigate these activities significantly by March, signaling hope for long-term peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
