Six Arrested for Cow Slaughter Video Scandal in Assam
Six individuals from Assam's Kamrup district were arrested for allegedly sharing a video of cow slaughter during a picnic. The video was posted on Instagram, prompting a complaint and subsequent legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.
In a controversial case from Assam's Kamrup district, six individuals have been arrested for allegedly sharing a video depicting cow slaughter on social media.
According to officials, the youths, hailing from the Chhaygaon area, recorded the video while picnicking and then posted it on Instagram, which led to a complaint and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Hatigaon police station.
The FIR invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. Although beef consumption is not illegal in Assam, the Act prohibits cattle slaughter in certain areas, leading to the ongoing legal proceedings against the accused.
