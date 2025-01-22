Former MLA Anant Singh Unscathed in Patna Gunfire Exchange

Former Bihar MLA Anant Singh escaped unhurt after a gunfire exchange erupted between two groups in Patna on Wednesday, according to police reports.

While no casualties have been reported, the incident has prompted an investigation led by Barh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Kumar. Authorities were alerted to the shooting in Nauranga village within the Mokama area and responded swiftly, recovering three cartridges recovered at the scene.

Details of the incident remain murky, with conflicting accounts emerging. Some villagers allege that supporters of Singh initiated the shots on his command, while others suggest a mutual exchange of fire occurred. Although no one, including Singh, was injured, a local family has filed a complaint, claiming their home was deliberately targeted during the altercation.

