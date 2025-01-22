Court Ruling Shields Against Misuse of Consent in Intimate Encounters

The Delhi High Court has ruled that consent to engage in sexual relations does not permit recording or sharing private moments online. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized that any perceived consent cannot be misinterpreted as consent for misuse and exploitation of private imagery.

The court's decision came while denying bail to an accused who allegedly used videos to blackmail a complainant. Although the initial relations were consensual, the subsequent actions were allegedly coercive. The court found the accused's actions rooted in manipulation and exploitation.

The complainant accused the defendant of blackmailing her after lending money and creating objectionable videos. The court rejected attempts to diminish the allegations based on her marital status and profession, affirming her dignity and rights against exploitation.

