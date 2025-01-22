Odisha Police on High Alert: Combating Maoist Infiltration Post-Chhattisgarh Operation
The Odisha police have heightened security to block potential Maoist infiltration from Chhattisgarh after an operation killed 14 rebels. The DGP reviewed the situation with officers in Kalahandi, emphasizing vigilance and intelligence sharing. Efforts continue for a Maoist-free region with ongoing operations.
In response to a recent operation that resulted in the deaths of 14 Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Odisha police have intensified security measures to prevent possible infiltration into the state. Efforts include heightened alertness in districts bordering Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by Odisha DGP Y B Khurania. A review meeting was conducted to assess and reinforce security protocols.
The Director General of Police, alongside senior officers, visited Kalahandi district to evaluate the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation, stressing the need for constant vigilance. The DGP commended the Special Operation Group and other forces for their role in the successful operation.
As part of ongoing efforts to eradicate Maoist influence, Odisha Police have launched operations in additional districts. Intelligence sharing among security agencies continues to be a critical component in maintaining safety and ensuring long-term peace in the region.
