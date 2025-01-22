Outrage in Ludhiana: Women Parade Sparks Child Rights Uproar

An outrageous incident unfolded in the industrial area of Bahadurke Road, Ludhiana, as a woman and her three daughters were publicly humiliated by having their faces blackened and placards hung around their necks, labeling them as thieves. The act, believed to be punishment for alleged theft from a factory, sparked widespread condemnation and legal repercussions.

The factory owner, manager, and a man who filmed the humiliating parade have been charged. Assistant Commissioner of Police Davinder Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of the factory owner and one other suspect, underscoring the severity of the case which gained attention after the video was circulated online.

This inhumane treatment, labeled by Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission as a 'Taliban-style punishment,' drew swift action. The commission called for immediate legal proceedings under juvenile and child labor laws, signaling a firm stance against such human rights violations. Punjab State Women Commission also demanded strict measures against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)