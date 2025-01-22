Historic Sentence: Nepal Court Punishes Social Media Offense

In an unprecedented legal decision, Nepal has sentenced a man to three months in prison and imposed a fine for derogatory remarks about the Dalit community on social media. Tarka Bahadur Singh, a teacher from Mahabu rural municipality, faced charges after activists of the Dalit community filed a case against him.

The Surkhet District Court in Karnali province delivered the sentence, marking a significant milestone in Nepal's judicial history. The ruling, issued by district justice Deepak Dhakal, illustrates the court's stand against caste-based discrimination and derogatory expressions online.

This verdict represents the first instance where a Nepalese court has imposed both imprisonment and a financial penalty for social media offenses targeting marginalized communities, highlighting a new chapter in safeguarding digital respect and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)