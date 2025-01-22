Historic Sentence: Nepal Court Punishes Social Media Offense
A Nepalese man, Tarka Bahadur Singh, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined for making derogatory comments about the Dalit community on social media. This landmark ruling by the Surkhet District Court marks the first time Nepal has issued a jail sentence for such an offense.
In an unprecedented legal decision, Nepal has sentenced a man to three months in prison and imposed a fine for derogatory remarks about the Dalit community on social media. Tarka Bahadur Singh, a teacher from Mahabu rural municipality, faced charges after activists of the Dalit community filed a case against him.
The Surkhet District Court in Karnali province delivered the sentence, marking a significant milestone in Nepal's judicial history. The ruling, issued by district justice Deepak Dhakal, illustrates the court's stand against caste-based discrimination and derogatory expressions online.
This verdict represents the first instance where a Nepalese court has imposed both imprisonment and a financial penalty for social media offenses targeting marginalized communities, highlighting a new chapter in safeguarding digital respect and equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
