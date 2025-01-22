Left Menu

Historic Sentence: Nepal Court Punishes Social Media Offense

A Nepalese man, Tarka Bahadur Singh, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined for making derogatory comments about the Dalit community on social media. This landmark ruling by the Surkhet District Court marks the first time Nepal has issued a jail sentence for such an offense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:59 IST
Historic Sentence: Nepal Court Punishes Social Media Offense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In an unprecedented legal decision, Nepal has sentenced a man to three months in prison and imposed a fine for derogatory remarks about the Dalit community on social media. Tarka Bahadur Singh, a teacher from Mahabu rural municipality, faced charges after activists of the Dalit community filed a case against him.

The Surkhet District Court in Karnali province delivered the sentence, marking a significant milestone in Nepal's judicial history. The ruling, issued by district justice Deepak Dhakal, illustrates the court's stand against caste-based discrimination and derogatory expressions online.

This verdict represents the first instance where a Nepalese court has imposed both imprisonment and a financial penalty for social media offenses targeting marginalized communities, highlighting a new chapter in safeguarding digital respect and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025