CBI Seeks Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy in Trainee Doctor's Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken its appeal to the Calcutta High Court, arguing for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, who is serving a life term for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor.

The CBI believes that the crime's brutal nature qualifies it as a 'rarest of rare' case demanding capital punishment. However, the trial court disagreed, asserting it does not meet the criteria.

The case has become a point of contention, with the West Bengal government and various political figures reacting strongly against the trial court's decision, sparking calls for justice for the victim.

