CBI Seeks Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy in Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
The CBI has appealed to the Calcutta High Court, aiming to secure a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor. The agency argues the case falls under 'rarest of rare' crimes. The trial court's life sentence verdict has sparked widespread controversy and protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:15 IST
India
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken its appeal to the Calcutta High Court, arguing for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, who is serving a life term for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor.
The CBI believes that the crime's brutal nature qualifies it as a 'rarest of rare' case demanding capital punishment. However, the trial court disagreed, asserting it does not meet the criteria.
The case has become a point of contention, with the West Bengal government and various political figures reacting strongly against the trial court's decision, sparking calls for justice for the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
