Grisly Crime: Husband Confesses to Dismembering and Boiling Wife
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who claimed to have dismembered and boiled her body parts in a pressure cooker. The suspect, a former army personnel now working as a security guard, is in custody as the police investigate the grisly incident.
A harrowing tale has emerged from a small town, where a 35-year-old woman is believed to have been murdered by her husband. The man reportedly confessed to dismembering and boiling her body parts in a pressure cooker, according to local authorities. Police confirmed they are verifying these shocking claims.
The suspect, who has been apprehended, allegedly disposed of the boiled remains in a nearby lake. This ghastly discovery comes after the woman's disappearance was reported by her parents last week.
The individual in question, a former army member currently employed as a security guard, reportedly committed the heinous act following an argument with his wife. Investigators are probing deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of the crime.
