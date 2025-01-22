Grisly Crime: Husband Confesses to Dismembering and Boiling Wife

A harrowing tale has emerged from a small town, where a 35-year-old woman is believed to have been murdered by her husband. The man reportedly confessed to dismembering and boiling her body parts in a pressure cooker, according to local authorities. Police confirmed they are verifying these shocking claims.

The suspect, who has been apprehended, allegedly disposed of the boiled remains in a nearby lake. This ghastly discovery comes after the woman's disappearance was reported by her parents last week.

The individual in question, a former army member currently employed as a security guard, reportedly committed the heinous act following an argument with his wife. Investigators are probing deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)