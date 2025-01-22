Left Menu

Grisly Crime: Husband Confesses to Dismembering and Boiling Wife

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, who claimed to have dismembered and boiled her body parts in a pressure cooker. The suspect, a former army personnel now working as a security guard, is in custody as the police investigate the grisly incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A harrowing tale has emerged from a small town, where a 35-year-old woman is believed to have been murdered by her husband. The man reportedly confessed to dismembering and boiling her body parts in a pressure cooker, according to local authorities. Police confirmed they are verifying these shocking claims.

The suspect, who has been apprehended, allegedly disposed of the boiled remains in a nearby lake. This ghastly discovery comes after the woman's disappearance was reported by her parents last week.

The individual in question, a former army member currently employed as a security guard, reportedly committed the heinous act following an argument with his wife. Investigators are probing deeper into the case to uncover the full extent of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

