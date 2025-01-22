Left Menu

Job Scam Uncovered: Six Accused in Multi-Crore Fraud Busted

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has registered two cases involving six individuals, including a bank employee, for duping 15 youth out of Rs 1.34 crore. The accused provided fake job offers, leading to legal actions as the police further investigate the Economic Offences Wing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated legal actions against six individuals, among them a bank employee, for defrauding 15 youth of Rs 1.34 crore. The accused allegedly deceived the victims by offering fake job opportunities. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed the registration of FIRs under sections pertinent to economic offences, and ongoing investigations.

The first case involves a complaint from duped youth in Samba, who claim that Tarsem Singh and his father Balbir Singh misled them with false job promises in the territory army, backed by counterfeit offer letters and fraudulent credentials bearing forged signatures and stamps of high-ranking officers.

In a separate incident reported through police headquarters, Sahil Choudhary from Rajouri district stated he was swindled out of Rs 8 lakh by four individuals, including J-K bank employee Majid Ali. He was issued a false appointment order for a bank attendant position, only to discover its spurious nature, prompting further action by the crime branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

