Judge Denies New Trial for Ex-Senator Bob Menendez

Former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's bid for a new trial was rejected despite arguing that jurors reviewed improper evidence. The decision by U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein moves Menendez towards his sentencing where prosecutors recommend a 15-year prison term for corruption charges.

Bob Menendez

In a significant legal development, former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's plea for a new trial was denied on Wednesday. He had contended that jurors were exposed to improper evidence during his corruption trial. This ruling by U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein clears the path for Menendez's sentencing on January 29.

The U.S. Attorney's office is advocating for a sentence of 15 years in prison for the Democratic ex-chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. They argue that despite inadvertent exposure to unredacted evidence, the verdict remains justifiable.

Menendez's lawyers argued that this evidence was pivotal in the government's case against him, linking him to bribery accusations involving military aid to Egypt. However, they have not yet commented on the latest ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

