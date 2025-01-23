Left Menu

Laken Riley Act Signals Shift in Immigration Policy

The Republican-led House passed the Laken Riley Act, mandating detainment of unauthorized migrants involved in serious crimes, reflecting a rightward shift in immigration policy following Trump's election. Passed with some bipartisan support, it demands increased ICE enforcement without new funding.

  Country:
  • United States

The Republican-majority House approved the Laken Riley Act on Wednesday, compelling the detainment of unauthorized migrants charged with theft and violent offenses. This marks the first bill President Donald Trump can sign following a rapid alignment with his immigration crackdown plans.

Named after a Georgia nursing student murdered by a Venezuelan national, the Act symbolizes a significant shift to the right in the immigration debate post-Trump's electoral victory. The bill garnered some bipartisan support, passing with a 263-156 vote, including vulnerable Democrats siding with Republicans.

Senator Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican, described the legislation as potentially the most impactful immigration enforcement measure in decades. Despite its significance, the Act requires a substantial increase in ICE's operational capacity without allocating additional funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

