Rajasthan Congress Rallies Against BJP's Alleged Intimidation Tactics
The Rajasthan Congress accused the BJP government of attempting to silence the opposition by filing false cases against them. Congress leaders Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasra, facing charges over comments during a Kota protest, asserted their resolve to fight back unitedly, urging impartiality in law enforcement.
The Rajasthan Congress has leveled accusations against the BJP government for allegedly trying to suppress opposition voices through unfounded legal actions. The controversy surrounds remarks made during a peaceful protest in Kota last year.
Prominent Congress figures, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, testified at the CID (Crime Branch) office, maintaining their stance against what they describe as baseless charges aimed at silencing their political stance.
Dotasra demanded the BJP government conduct objective investigations into cases implicating its own leaders, urging for unbiased justice while vowing continued resistance against perceived government intimidation tactics.
